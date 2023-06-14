Meet Tseko Mahlatsi, a Gauteng crime prevention warden itching to make an impact

From volunteering to becoming a fully-fledged crime prevention warden, this is the inspiring story of one Boipatong-born man wanting to make a difference in his community.

JOHANNESBURG - A dream has come true for Boipatong-born Tseko Mahlatsi, who became the unofficial face of Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's crime prevention wardens.

He is part of the 6,0000-strong previously unemployed young people who are now painting Gauteng's streets green as they fight crime.

In his maiden State of the Province Address (SOPA) in February, Lesufi announced he would be introducing a new crime fighting unit to would address the high crime rate in the province.

Lesufi committed that the Gauteng crime prevention wardens would be on the streets within three months from the date of his SOPA. Many called it a pipe dream.

After weeks of intense training, on 30 April, an exit parade for more than half of the crime prevention wardens was held at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve - a proud moment for its members, whose future seemed bleak three months prior.

Amongst those who paraded was 34-year-old Mahlatsi, a young man from the small township in the Vaal/Sedibeng area.

"I wanted to become a teacher when I was growing up, but crime in our area is so rife. I then started working with young people doing motivational talks," Mahlatsi told Eyewitness News.

His story, like so many, is that of a young, unemployed South African, who comes from townships ravaged by crime, poverty, and substance abuse.

"In the area of Boipatong, I saw that teenage pregnancy was a challenge... the young people were using drugs, that's what motivated me to say, let me be part of the youth crime prevention desk."

Before joining the crime prevention wardens, Mahlatsi was a volunteer at the Boipatong Police Station at the youth crime prevention desk.

During a community stakeholders meeting, he would later be elected to be part of the community policing forum (CPF).

"As part of the CPF, I was also part of the patrolling team... making sure that safety comes first, especially because we have our hotspots here in Boipatong."

Mahlatsi applied to be a crime prevention warden when the 6,000 posts were advertised in February. Youth from all five corridors of the province would then be selected to undergo training as part of the crime prevention wardens programme.

"When the opportunity arose, I took it for granted. But I did apply... I was so happy when the Department of Community Safety called me to say you are going to meet with the premier."

As part of their training, the wardens were expected to undergo intense physical training.

For Mahlatsi, who struggles with his weight, this seemed like a mammoth task. Along with those selected in his area, Mahlatsi would have to undergo training at the Vaal Showgrounds, in Vereeniging.

"The first time when I got there, I said no, this is not me, I am not going to do this."

But for Mahlatsi, this soon became the opportunity of a lifetime. He would get a chance to fend for his underprivileged family, if he got the job.

"My colleagues supported me, saying you don't know if this is the job that God has given you. Just give it your all... but it was hard," he conceded.

The training involved daily 2.5-kilometre runs and other physical training techniques.



"Every day when I get home. I was so tired."

When he got the news that he would be amongst the first cohort of the crime prevention wardens, he was so excited to be part of what he described as an auspicious occasion.

"Before the pass out, I had videos of SAPS graduates. It was motivation to me, that this will be me on the 30th of April."

At the pass-out parade, the crime prevention wardens had to give an oath to protect the people of Gauteng. In the presence of the premier, MEC's and other senior government officials, Mahlatsi and thousands of other graduates swore to keep the province of Gauteng crime-free.

The momentous occasion was the beginning of a new chapter for those selected and signalled a renewed sense of being for Mahlatsi.

But this moment of joy and happiness was short-lived for Mahlatsi. A day after the pass-out parade, pictures of the 34-year-old started circulating on social media. He was body shamed for being overweight, with some questioning how he made the cut.

"One of my colleagues called to say I am trending. He sent me screenshots from Twitter... Some people were saying I had passed away... This trending thing, I never thought it would happen to me. I didn't take it seriously. It actually motivated me to do my job."

Mahlatsi is now one of 37 crime prevention wardens patrolling the streets of the Boipatong community. His typical day starts when he reports to the Boipatong Police Station.

Some success stories include closing down two illegal taverns that had been operating the in the area, as well as busting substance abuse at a local school.

The young man said the R6,300 salary he now earned as a crime prevention warden had made a significant difference in his life.

Mahlatsi said that from being a CPF volunteer going to the police station every day without pay to earning a salary had improved the quality of not only his life, but that of his family as well.

"There is no joy like being able to at least go to a restaurant and be able to buy some food for yourself. One is also able to even lay by some clothing items for themselves, without depending on handouts."

Mahlatsi said he cannot wait for the crime prevention wardens to have a properly constituted structure, and appealed to Lesufi to ensure that this happened as soon as possible.

Mahlatsi expressed his deep appreciation for the lifeline that was given to him and thousands of other young people in Gauteng.

"Proudly so, as they call us AmaPanyaza, I would like to say I am very, very happy. I am very happy that through Lesufi's leadership, the Gauteng province is creating jobs. Even on the 16th of June, they are creating other job opportunities."