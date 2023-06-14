Magudumana appeals court dismissal of application to deem her arrest unlawful

Last week Judge Philip Loubser dismissed Dr Nandipha Magudumana's urgent application in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein.

JOHANNESBURG - Dr Nandipha Magudumana has filed papers to appeal a high court decision to dismiss her urgent application to declare her arrest and extradition as unlawful.

Loubser found that the manner in which Magudumana was brought back to SA was indeed unlawful in terms of international law.

But argued that Magudumana consented to being brought back to the country, therefore, dismissing her application on those grounds.

In her application to appeal Loubser’s decision, Magudumana bases her argument on the aspect of consent.

Magudumana’s attorney, Machini Motloung, argues that her consent should have been given in writing - which applies to an extradition process under international law.

Motloung declined to comment, saying the application for appeal was still pending.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) confirmed to Eyewitness News that it had not yet received the application.

According to court processes, the application to appeal would be assigned to two judges who would deliberate over the matter before deciding whether it warrants a hearing from the SCA.

Magudumana was arrested alongside murder and rape convict Thabo Bester in Tanzania in April.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last year after only serving a decade of his life sentence.