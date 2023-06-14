Lamola defends extradition process for Gupta brothers, vows they'll face justice

This is after the Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola confirmed in April that the extradition request for Gupta brothers, Atul and Rajesh, has been denied by the United Arab Emirates.

CAPE TOWN - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said that extraditions were their “daily bread” and insisted that the Gupta brothers would return to South Africa to face their “sins”.

On Tuesday, opposition MPs slammed Lamola and his department for the failed extradition of Rajesh and Atul Gupta from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

They said the government failed to act with urgency and made “foolish” mistakes in the extradition request.

Good Party MP Brett Herron, who sponsored Tuesday’s debate on the failed Gupta extradition, said there’d been a lack of urgency from the government.

“Lack of urgency arguably describes the state’s overall legal response to the entire Gupta brothers’ saga. On the UAE’s version of events, our extradition application lacked the determination to get something done.”

But Lamola dismissed accusations that they made silly errors, saying that extradition requests were conducted regularly.

“We deal with extraditions and mutual legal assistance on a day-to-day basis, it’s our daily bread. This is the process we follow every day."

He also vowed that the Gupta brothers would one day face the music.

“We are saying as the government of this country, we will ensure that the Guptas come back to South Africa to account for their sins and their crimes."