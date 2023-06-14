KZN cops net 4 suspects connected to Taylors Halt mass murder

Last month 13 people were burnt to death inside an RDP house in Taylors Halt.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Kwazulu-Natal have made a breakthrough, arresting four people in connection with the Taylors Halt mass murder in Pietermaritzburg.

Last month, 13 people were burnt to death inside an RDP (Reconstruction and Development Programme) house in Taylors Halt.

Eight people died instantly while five others later succumbed to their injuries.

"Immaculate investigations isolated the suspected murderers and police pounced on them on Tuesday, 13 June 2023. Investigations continue with the investigating team not ruling out the possibility of more arrests. The four suspects, whose ages have not yet been confirmed, will be presented before court soon," said the police’s Robert Netshuinda