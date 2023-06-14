Khayelitsha community leaders blaming govt for spike in killings in township

Khayelitsha CPF chairperson, Monde Bambelo, said that residents felt like government had no plan to resolve the issue of crime in the community.

CAPE TOWN - Khayelitsha community leaders in Cape Town are blaming government for the spike in killings in the township.

Just this weekend, five people were murdered in separate incidents.

Two off-duty police officers were killed in separate shootings on Sunday while a soccer coach and another man were also shot and killed in the area on the same day.

It's also understood that a taxi operator was also shot dead in Khayelitsha on Sunday evening.

Read:

- Police working hard to solve spate of shootings in Cape Town

- Popcru concerned about the number of police killings in SA

- Khayelitsha DA wants more visible policing at township stadia after shootings

- 3 police officers shot in CT after armed robbery at mall 'in serious condition'

- 2 men shot and killed at soccer stadium in Khayelitsha

Khayelitsha CPF chairperson, Monde Bambelo, said that residents felt like government had no plan to resolve the issue of crime in the community.

"We're of the view that the way things are happening, even people who want to bring solutions forward, we are not too sure if the very same solutions we're bringing, is to the right people. Because it seems like even our own government or law enforcement, they're also implicated in these shenanigans."

Religious leader Siniko Nxesi believes government is failing the people.

"I think government, also they're not bringing the church or the religious community in. That's why for us, as the church, in October we're going to have four days of prayer in Khayelitsha. All we're saying is that God open heaven, because all these things that are happening, it looks like heaven is not hearing. So, we're praying for the blessing of God, we're saying open heaven over Khayelitsha, open heaven over our communities."