Khayelitsha church sexual assault survivors fearful after traumatic incident

CAPE TOWN - Some of the women who survived a sexual assault ordeal inside a church in Khayelitsha have told Eyewitness News that they still feared for their lives.

This came after the two men accused of sexually assaulting and robbing them over the Easter weekend are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

It's alleged that Yamkela Jobo and Okuhle Beya stormed the shower of Blessings Zion Church in Taiwan in Khayelitsha in the early hours of Easter Sunday, and subsequently robbed congregants and sexually assaulted two women for hours before fleeing.

It's understood that there were 18 women inside the church when the two gunmen entered the church and ordered women to strip naked and perform sexual acts.

One of the survivors, Ntombohlanga Buzani, told Eyewitness News outside the court that she and her child - who was present at the church - were still deeply traumatised by the ordeal.

“Yes, I am attending counseling but I am still not in a good state. What troubles me the most is that I had my nine-year-old who was there and witnessed the whole thing and I can see this has affected her very much," Buzani said.