JRA dismisses CEO Tshepo Mahanuke for presenting fake qualifications

JRA CEO Tshepo Mahanuke had claimed that he was in possession of a Master’s Degree in Competitive Intelligence from Harvard University - which was later discovered to be untrue.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has confirmed its CEO Tshepo Mahanuke will be dismissed after he was suspended for presenting fake qualifications.

Mahanuke was suspended by the board in November last year while it conducted an internal investigation into the allegations.

The board said it resolved to terminate the contract after Mahanuke failed to respond to the charges levelled against him.

Following allegations that the information on Mahanuke's CV was not accurate, he was suspended from the agency.

The board said Mahanuke was given time to provide evidence to counter the accusations but failed.

After he was informed of his termination, he was also given seven days to appeal the decision - which the board said he had not done.

Mahanuke has until Friday to lodge an appeal before the termination is effected.