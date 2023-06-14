JMPD urges motorists to be cautious as protest action hits Diepkloof

Spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, said motorists should expect heavy delays on those routes because of the protest action.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has warned motorists to practice caution in the vicinity of the Diepkloof Hostel due to ongoing protests in that area.

According to JPMD spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, hostel residents are protesting over service delivery issues which include electricity, water and sanitation, and housing.

He said the N1 and N12 are blocked off to traffic in both directions at the Diepkloof Interchange next to the hostel.

"Also expect closures between Chris Hani Road in Diepkloof between Collander Road and the N12 exit."

He added that traffic on the N1 North and N12 East was being diverted at Golden Highway in Devland and traffic was also being diverted on the N12 West Xavier and Winchester Hills.

