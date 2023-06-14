GP crime stats: Murder and attempted murder cases of children shoot up

Gauteng crime registrar Mpho Chakalane announced that 61 children were also killed in this period, an increase of 16 compared with last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The latest crime statistics have revealed an alarming hike in the number of murders and attempted murder cases of children in Gauteng.

The province has recorded a 2% hike in overall crimes between January and March this year, compared with the same period last year.

However, 618 more contact crimes were recorded during this period with the Roodepoort Police Station recording the largest increase of 58.4%.

During January and March this year, 122 cases of attempted murder of children were reported. This is 52 more cases than the same period last year.

Gauteng crime registrar Mpho Chakalane announced that 61 children were also killed in this period, an increase of 16 compared with last year.

"In terms of sexual offences whereby the children were victims, there is a reduction of 9.9%."

While the number of women killed this year stands at 189, the same as last year - 409 women had attempts on their lives during the fourth quarter. This is 77 more compared with last year.