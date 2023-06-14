Diepkloof roads reopened after police disperse protestors with rubber bullets

But JMPD says police are still monitoring the area.

JOHANNESBURG – All roads in Diepkloof have been reopened to traffic following an earlier closure due to protest action in the area, the Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has said.

⚠️ Traffic Advisory ⚠️



The N12 & N1 Freeway at the Diepkloof I/C has been reopened for traffic to flow, this is following an earlier closure due to protest action, Chris Hani Rd has also been reopened. Protesting crowds have been dispersed. #JHBTraffic #JoburgRoadSafety pic.twitter.com/vTDuKHV0lt ' Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) June 14, 2023

On Wednesday morning, motorists were stuck in heavy traffic on the N12 and N1 as protestors barricaded roads and burnt tires in a protest over service delivery.

But JMPD said that police were still monitoring the area.

Spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the crowd had also been dispersed.

“And they [police] managed to disperse the crowd with rubber bullets, and they also managed to open the freeway. The N12, N1, and Chris Hani roads have also been reopened."