Diepkloof roads reopened after police disperse protestors with rubber bullets

But JMPD says police are still monitoring the area.

JMPD officers clear the road after a protest near the Diepkloof Hostel on 14 June 2023. Picture: @JoburgMPD/Twitter
14 June 2023 13:42

JOHANNESBURG – All roads in Diepkloof have been reopened to traffic following an earlier closure due to protest action in the area, the Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has said.

On Wednesday morning, motorists were stuck in heavy traffic on the N12 and N1 as protestors barricaded roads and burnt tires in a protest over service delivery.

But JMPD said that police were still monitoring the area.

Spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the crowd had also been dispersed.

“And they [police] managed to disperse the crowd with rubber bullets, and they also managed to open the freeway. The N12, N1, and Chris Hani roads have also been reopened."

Timeline

