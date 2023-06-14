Denel unlocks funds to pay staff salaries, records profit in 2023

Denel's acting CEO Mike Kgobe said they had managed to stabilise the work force by tapping into medical benefit trust funds that unlocked cash to pay salaries.

CAPE TOWN - State arms manufacturer Denel said its financial position was finally improving after years of not being able to pay employee salaries.

While Denel has posted a profit, the company reported an exodus of key skills during its difficult years, where employees couldn't even get to work because they didn't have the financial means.

The Denel board, chaired by Gloria Serobe, briefed Parliament’s finance watchdog Scopa on progress made by management as well as investigations by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

State arms manufacturer Denel, which is also at the centre of state capture, has been struggling for years receiving billions in state bailouts.

The last bailout awarded was for R3.5 billion to allow it to repay bonds guaranteed by the government.

“There was instability in terms of the workforce because people were not paid salaries, people did not come to work because they did not have the means to come to work.”

Acting CFO Thandeka Sabela said the business was stabilising.

“In 2020 we posted a loss of R1.5 billion. In 2023, we’re posting profit or earnings before interest and tax of R390 million.”

The head of the SIU Andy Mothibi also briefed Scopa on its investigations and how they'd assisted Denel to recover lost monies.