Convicted rapist Thabo Bester’s attorney charged with attempted rape and assault

A day after convicted rapist and murder Thabo Bester and his eight co-accused appear before the Bloemfontein Court, his instructing attorney will appear on charges of attempted rape and assault.

JOHANNESBURG - The instructing attorney representing murder and rape convict Thabo Bester has been charged with attempted rape and assault.

The case against the 27-year-old lawyer, who cannot be identified until he pleads, was registered in March at the Bainsvlei police station in Bloemfontein.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, he will appear before the Sexual Offences Court in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

Reports suggest the accused is out on R1,000 bail and is being represented by Bester’s main attorney Advocate Jeremiah Phela.

Phela refused to comment on the matter.

“No no no, unfortunately I don't have a comment, I can't give a comment at all.”

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year.

He was arrested in Arusha, Tanzania, in April and faces numerous charges relating to his escape.

Eight others have also been arrested for having played a role in assisting Bester’s escape.