City of Joburg council approves budget of more than R80bn

The tabled budget passed with 166 votes - while 68 members went against it.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg’s proposed budget of over R80 billion has been passed in council.

Finance MMC Dada Morero delivered his budget speech for the 2023/24 financial year to the council on Tuesday.

Although some parties in council were unhappy with the contents of the budget allocations, the majority were satisfied.

Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said the budget would be put to good use.

“I would like to thank the MMC for finance and his team. Although we are in difficult times, I am confident that the professional nature of those that are employed in leadership positions will be able to implement this budget in a manner that would yield tangible change and progress.”