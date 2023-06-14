Boipatong crime prevention warden believes they're making a difference

Tseki Mahlatsi, a warden deployed to the Boipatong Police Station told Eyewitness News that the presence of the wardens was reducing the number of petty crimes in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - With 6,000 anti-crime wardens actively working in several areas around Gauteng, there were some reports that they were making a difference.

Eyewitness News was assessing the effectiveness of the initiative, speaking to warden Tseki Mahlatsi, from Boipatong, Vaal.

He said the visibility of the people in green jumpsuits reduced the number of petty crimes in the area.

Mahlatsi said the wardens also closed some illegal taverns that were operating in the Boipatong community.

“We have closed, I think, two illegal taverns.”

The unit is an initiative launched by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to create jobs for the youth in the province, while also fighting crime.

Mahlatsi and 36 other crime prevention wardens report to the Boipatong Police Station every morning.

He said that since their deployment, residents in the area noticed a difference.

"The community is now trusting us because even during the night, I will receive calls, saying ‘something is happening, please come and assist us.'"

Mahlatsi said the team also tackled issues of substance abuse in some schools in the area.

He added that his dream was to see the crime prevention wardens unit become a properly constituted structure that would have more powers to fight crime in the province.

