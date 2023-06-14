Al-Qaeda considering freeing Gerco Van Deventer, says Gift of the Givers

Gift of the Giver founder, Imtiaz Sooliman, said that their negotiator was in Mali trying to persuade the Swellendam paramedic's captors to release Van Deventer, who was initially kidnapped in Libya in 2017.

CAPE TOWN - Gift of the Givers founder, Imtiaz Sooliman, said that al-Qaeda was considering freeing Gerco van Deventer.

In a video released in April, the Swellendam paramedic confirmed that he had been kidnapped by an al-Qaeda splinter group and was being held captive in Mali.

Van Deventer, who was initially kidnapped while working in Libya in 2017, also confirmed in the video that he'd been shot in his left arm.

Sooliman said that their hostage negotiator, Mohamed Yehia Dicko, was currently in Mali discussing with intermediaries to persuade the captors to release Van Deventer.

The founder said he hoped al-Qaeda agreed to their demands of an unconditional, ransom-free release.

"Gerco has been away from his wife and children for five years and seven months. It's been a very tough time for Shereen and all the children. All we can do is pray and hope that the outcome is positive."