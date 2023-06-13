WC Health Dept shocked after staff was held at gunpoint in health facility

The provincial Department of Health revealed that four security officers were robbed but the criminals did not reach the facility's trauma unit

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness said it’s appalled after security staff at the Gugulethu Community Health Centre were robbed in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Two people, one in a wheelchair and the other pushing him gained access to the premises by pretending to be patients seeking health care.

But as soon as the gate was opened the men reportedly pulled out their guns and held up the security staff members.

Two more suspects then entered the premises.

The Department's Monique Johnstone: "The four criminals then proceeded to rob the security guards. Soon afterwards they left and thankfully did not reach the trauma unit where the staff and patients were.

"No one was hurt physically. However, the trauma such actions leave on the victims is long-lasting. Everyone at the facility has been offered counselling and will continue to be supported in their emotional recovery."