US group wants SA punished over Russia relationship - report

The 'New York Times' says this is the first concrete effort at retaliation by members of the US government over the growing view in Washington that South Africa's relationship with Russia is moving in a direction that threatens America's national interests.

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin greets President Cyril Ramaphosa during the official welcoming ceremony for the heads of state and government of states participating in the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi on 23 October 2019. Picture: AFP.
13 June 2023 12:55

JOHANNESBURG - The New York Times is reporting that a bipartisan group of American lawmakers has asked the Biden administration to punish South Africa for what it sees as the country's support of Russia's war in Ukraine.

The paper says this would be by moving the Agoa trade conference scheduled to be held in South Africa this year to another country.

The New York Times says the request was made in a letter sent by the group of politicians last week.

It says this is the first concrete effort at retaliation by members of the US government over the growing view in Washington that South Africa's relationship with Russia is moving in a direction that threatens America's national interests.

The letter centers on an annual forum for the African Growth and Opportunity Act, or Agoa.

The act provides duty-free access to the US trade market for about three dozen African nations.

South Africa, one of the continent's most developed economies, is its biggest beneficiary, exporting about $3 billion worth of goods to the United States through Agoa last year.

