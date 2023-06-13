Thabo Bester escape: Case against 9th suspect postponed

The 31-year-old Zimbabwean nation, Zanda Moyo, was arrested by police in Johannesburg on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The ninth suspect arrested in connection with Thabo Bester’s grand escape allegedly played a crucial role in securing the body that was set alight in Bester’s cell.

Zanda Moyo appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where his case was postponed.

The 31-year-old Zimbabwean nation was arrested by police in Johannesburg on Sunday.

He is facing charges of violating a body, fraud, aiding and abetting the escape as well as harbouring

an escaped offender.

READ:

According to the charge sheet, Moyo duped officials from the national hospital and a local funeral parlour in Bloemfontein into handing over a corpse.

On 23 April 2022, Moyo went to claim the body of Themba Ndlovu, a deceased Zimbabwean taxi driver whom he claimed was his brother.

However, the body was not that of Ndlovu, it belonged to 31-year-old Katlego Bereng.

Moyo acted under false pretenses and claimed the body of Bereng, which was subsequently smuggled into Bester’s cell and set alight.

Bereng died under suspicious circumstances after collapsing at a taxi rank in Bloemfontein.

His autopsy revealed he sustained blunt force trauma to his head.

Moreover, his death remains the subject of a police investigation.

Moyo will re-appear in court alongside Bester, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, her father Zolile Sekeleni and five former G4S officials next week.



ALSO READ: