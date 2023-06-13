Senzo Meyiwa murder trial could start from scratch if a new judge is appointed

The trial was set to resume on Monday in the Pretoria High Court but could not be due to Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela being unwell.

TSHWANE - The restart button might need to be pressed in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, as a new judge will likely be appointed to preside over the matter.

The trial was set to resume on Monday in the Pretoria High Court but could not be due to Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela being unwell.

Gauteng Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba presided over the brief sitting, informing the court that alternative arrangements would be made for the trial to continue in July.

READ MORE:

The Bafana Bafana captain was killed in what the State believes was a robbery gone wrong in October 2014.

Five men are being tried for the crime.

If a new judge is appointed to preside over the trial, all five of the witnesses who already testified would need to be recalled to give their evidence once again.

This means that a year’s worth of evidence would be scrapped, as a new judge would need to make his own determinations based on the testimony given before them.

Judges Matter’s Mbekezeli Benjamine said the appointment of a new judge would be extremely disruptive.

“It would mean that all of that evidence would need to be heard from scratch.”

At the same time, Ledwaba said it was unclear when Maumela would be fit to return to his seat.

“He is not available due to ill health and will not be available for a long time, subject to what his medical doctors may say.”