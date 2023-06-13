SA managing potential rift with US over alleged support of Russia

This follows a report by the New York Times that a bipartisan group of American lawmakers have asked US President Joe Biden to punish South Africa for its ties with the Kremlin.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African government is scrambling to manage the looming political and economic fallout as the country's perceived alliance with Russia looks to isolate the emerging market from some of its major trade partners.

Claims that some of the arms and ammunition used by Russia in its war against Ukraine were shipped from South Africa have put South Africa on the wrong side of the US.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has downplayed claims that South Africa may lose out on the perks of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa).

Agoa - which is legislated by the US - allows SA to benefit from duty-free access to the US trade market.

First, there were warnings that SA could have its Agoa status revoked over claims it supports Russia in the war.

Now some US lawmakers appear to be agitating for SA to be excluded as the host of this year's Agoa Forum in November.

But Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said the White House had not taken a decision on the matter.

In a social media post, Monyela added that President Cyril Ramaphosa's special envoys were working around the clock to assure the US of the country's non-aligned stance.