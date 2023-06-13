SA govt mulling over 'permissible' non-payment of suspended public servants

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni held a briefing with Scopa on the investigation by the SIU on officials being suspended but still earning millions.

CAPE TOWN - Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said government was still looking at ways to not pay officials while they’re still on suspension.

Ntshavheni was briefing Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on investigation reports submitted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

She said this was part of the work of modernising and professionalising the public service.

Ntshavheni told Scopa that in some instances, disciplinary hearings in government could take up to three years while people stayed at home earning millions in salaries.

She said the Department of Public Service and Administration had been tasked with finding ways to put an end to this.

“At that point when it was discussed we were toying with two options. Is it possible, is it legally permissible to put a person on suspension and then not pay them their salary during that period and pay when they are reinstated to the job when not found guilty.”

She said there must also be a clear time frame on when disciplinary measures must be finalised.

Ntshavheni said The Presidency would be following up with the Department of Public Services and Administration on any progress.