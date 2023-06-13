Renewed calls for justice after apartheid-era security branch officer's death

There have been renewed calls for apartheid-era criminals to be brought to justice following the death of Hermanus Barend du Plessis.

JOHANNESBURG - There have been renewed calls for apartheid-era criminals to be brought to justice following the death of Hermanus Barend du Plessis.

The retired politician and a former member of the now-dissolved National Party had been implicated in the murder of the Cradock Four in 1985.

He was also an apartheid-era murder security branch officer.

The Foundation for Human Rights said it learnt that Du Plessis died last month aged 79.

It said he was the last living suspect where there was a prima facie case to answer regarding the murder of the four who were ambushed and murdered by security police.

The foundation's executive director, Dr Zaid Kimmie, said there were questions as to why there have been no prosecutions.

“And our attention has now turned to how did this happen? And the people who are culpable for the delay of justice - those people now, I think need to account for their action.”