Presidency assures it won’t flout SA’s foreign policies during BRICS summit
South Africa will be hosting the summit in August, putting it into a conundrum over Russian president Vladmir Putin’s possible attendance due to a warrant of arrest being issued to him by the ICC, which South Africa is a signatory of.
JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency gave the assurance that it wouldn't flout the country's foreign policy during the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) summit in August.
The country is facing a diplomatic conundrum over the attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
A warrant of arrest was issued for Putin, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes.
While the Presidency denied mulling plans to move the venue to another country, it remains unclear how government plans to deal with Putin, if he lands in Johannesburg.
South Africa is a signatory of the Rome Statute, which carries the obligation to effect any arrest warrant against those accused of international crimes.
The spokesperson for the Presidency, Vincent Magwenya, said the country would approach the situation with caution.
"The rest of the country can take assurance that at no point in time will the president and his administration lead a process that will be, in any form, in violation of our laws."