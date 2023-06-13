Power crisis, land restitution up for discussion at ANCYL elective conference

The African National Congress Youth League’s (ANCYL) national task team unveiled discussion documents and policy resolutions ahead of its elective conference, expected to sit on 30 June.

The once mighty youth league has not convened a conference in eight years, due to its failure to resolve internal disputes.

The task team said the league would be looking to review most of the policies adopted at its 24th elective conference.

Inclusive economic growth and land restitution are just some of the resolutions that the youth league will review at its conference.

In addition, the ANCYL’s task team said it would also include the high cost of living and the energy crisis as top discussion points.

The task team’s Mntuwoxolo Ngudle said the revival of the youth league would play a major role in pushing government to treat matters of economic growth with urgency.

“In all the ANC resolutions, we talk about state-led economic growth and development, but in government, there is some disjuncture with what the governing party is saying must be done.”

He said he was confident that the league would indeed go to conference in June.