Popcru concerned about the number of police killings in SA

The union said that since the beginning of 2023, thirteen officers were killed and several more were left with career-threatening injuries, leaving members of the police force fearing for their safety.

CAPE TOWN - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Poprcu) said the unabated killing of officers was becoming increasingly troubling.

Two officers were shot and killed in separate shootings at the weekend in Khayelitsha while on Monday, three female officers were shot and wounded at a mall in Nyanga.

The motives behind both attacks remain unclear as police continue investigating.

The Western Cape MEC)for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, said it was disheartening that officers continued to be attacked.

“Criminals are showing that they have little to no regard for those mandated to serve and protect. As such, we should always show that elements such as these are not allowed to roam our streets and should instead end up behind bars.”

The police union said the apparent targeting of police officers while they were on, or off duty saw members feeling unsafe.

The organisation added there was an urgent need to examine the reasons why these attacks were continuing at high levels.

It was now planning to hold a policing indaba that would be aimed at interrogating factors behind police killings, measures to curb them, and the need to improve good working relations between police and communities.