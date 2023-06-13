Police working hard to solve spate of shootings in Cape Town

Cape Town police are working around the clock to solve several murders and attempted murders in Cape Town in the past forty-eight hours.

On Sunday, a well-known soccer coach and another man were shot and killed after a soccer cup game at Site C Stadium in Khayelitsha.

In a separate incident, two police officers also died after being shot in the township on Sunday.

Then four police officers came under fire at a Nyanga mall on Monday.

Three female officers were seriously wounded during that shooting incident.

Police believe that the armed suspects were fleeing the scene of an armed robbery on foot when they ran into the police officers.

The male officer who managed to evade the shooting drove his colleagues to hospital.

Nyanga CPF secretary, Dumisani Qwele, is urging community members to come forward if they have any information.

"We know how to make sure that we assist the SAPS in ensuring that the perpetrators are getting arrested and ensure that we get information so they can get arrested for their wrongdoings."

No arrests have been yet in connection with any of the shooting incidents.