Parliament passes 'revolutionary' NHI Bill, paving way for universal healthcare

The National Health Insurance will cover all South Africans, employed or unemployed, no matter their income.

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly has passed the contentious National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill paving the way for universal healthcare.

While the bill faced opposition from several parties, it passed with 125 voting against the bill and 205 voting in favour of it.

This now brings it a step closer to being signed into law.

READ: Govt intensifying efforts to implement NHI, says Ramaphosa

The National Health Insurance will cover all South Africans, employed or unemployed no matter their income.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said it's one of the most revolutionary bills ever passed by the house.

"This is one of the most revolutionary pieces of legislation presented to this house since the dawn of our democracy in 1994."

But African Christian Democratic Party MP Marie Sukers said the legislation will have far-reaching consequences.

"The consequences of this legislation will be far-reaching and very costly with the inevitable consequence we may face an exodus out of the country by medical corporations and human capital."

The bill will now go to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence before it goes to the president for his consideration.