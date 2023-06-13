Go

NPA withdraws charges against all six accused in Nomzamo tavern massacre

Six men were arrested linked to the mass shooting in July 2022 where 16 people lost their lives at the Soweto bar when a group of gunmen opened fire on the crowd.

Police are at the scene in Nomzamo Park, Soweto where mass shooting took place in the early hours of 10 July 2022. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News
13 June 2023 08:50

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it withdrew the criminal charges against six men linked to the Soweto tavern shooting because there were no prospects of a successful prosecution.

The mass shooting sent shockwaves in the country and made international headlines after 16 people were killed at a bar in Nomzamo when a group of assailants opened fire on the crowd.

Six men were arrested and appeared in the Orlando Magistrates Court.

In September, the NPA claimed that it had "circumstantial evidence" against five suspects, however, the authority now said it had to withdraw the charges, following thorough analysis of the contents of the dockets.

“As the NPA, we came to a conclusion to withdraw charges against all accused in the Nomzamo tavern shooting case due to challenges that include, amongst others, investigations that could not be complied with due to witnesses fearing for their lives and also, subsequently, witnesses losing their lives,” said the NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane.

