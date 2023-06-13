Ninth suspect in Thabo Bester escape saga expected to appear in court

The man was arrested by police in Johannesburg on Sunday. He joins a growing list of eight people who have been arrested and charged with assisting the convicted rapist and murderer escape from the Mangaung prison in May last year.

JOHANNESBURG - A 31-year-old Zimbabwean national will on Tuesday morning appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court in connection with the ongoing Thabo Bester escape saga.

The man was arrested by police in Johannesburg on Sunday.

He joins a growing list of eight people who have been arrested and charged with assisting the convicted rapist and murderer escape from the Mangaung prison in May last year.

Police say the man was arrested during a sting operation in Johannesburg.

This brings the number of people arrested and charged with assisting Bester escape to nine.

But the exact role he played in Bester’s escape remains unclear.



Eyewitness News previously reported how Doctor Nandipha Magudumana had partially paid for a black Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG, valued at about R1.5 million, which was confiscated at the Beitbridge border.

Magudumana allegedly paid R700,000 to obtain the vehicle from high-end car dealership, Carbon Black Auto.

The vehicle is believed to have been used in a failed plot by Bester to flee the country last year.

It remains clamped at the Beitbridge border.