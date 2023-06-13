Mkhwebane shares alleged bribe clips between her husband and Joemat-Pettersson

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released the clips to back up her claims that the late Tina Joematt-Pettersson, another ANC MP Pemmy Majodina and the chairperson of the Parliament's Section 194 inquiry Richard Dyanti tried to solicit a R600,000 bribe from her to make the inquiry disappear.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has released a series of recordings of a conversation about a bribe that she claims was had between her husband and deceased African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament (MP) Tina Joemat- Pettersson.

She released the clips to back up her claims that Joematt-Pettersson, another ANC MP Pemmy Majodina and the chairperson of the Parliament's Section 194 inquiry Richard Dyanti tried to solicit a R600,000 bribe from her to make the inquiry disappear.

READ: Mkhwebane inquiry: New lawyers flag extra R4 million allocated for defence

The inquiry is investigating the grounds of her removal. This while her seven-year, non-renewable tenure is due to end in October.

In one of the clips, the woman alleged to be the deceased MP is heard negotiating between R150,000 and R200,000 - saying her career was on the line as she would be accepting a bribe.

She can also be heard uttering the words "Pemmy is greedy, the ANC is dead".

Mkhwebane has not released any clips of Majodina or Dyanti, who have dismissed the allegations.

On the back of the clips, Mkhwebane did not only call for Dyanti’s removal as chair of the Section 194 inquiry but she also wanted the inquiry to be scrapped - saying it had been tainted.