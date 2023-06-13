Khayelitsha DA wants more visible policing at township stadia after shootings

This follows the murder of a well-known soccer coach and another man at a stadium in Khayelitsha in Cape Town on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Khayelitsha is calling for more police visibility around stadiums in the townships, especially when big tournaments are taking place.

The incident happened while Safa's Cape tournament was underway at the Site C stadium.

The DA in Khayelitsha said that the incident left a large void in Cape Town football.

The deceased is believed to be a former Chippa United and Royal Am coach in the PSL.

He and another man sustained gunshot wounds and were declared dead on the scene.

The coach was a well-known figure locally, having worked with several teams in the Western Cape.

The DA's Khayelitsha constituency head, Noko Masipa, said that they were deeply saddened by Lukhubeni's untimely passing.

"It hurts us deeply and it once again places questions around the ability of South African Police Services to solve crimes in the township areas."

Safa believes the incident is unrelated to football.