'Just like a normal person': CT mayor surprises residents with CBD walkabout

JOHANNESBURG – Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis took to the streets on Monday afternoon to interact with some unsuspecting Capetonians.

In a video posted by the mayor on his social media platforms, Hill-Lewis went around the CBD interviewing unsuspecting Capetonians about the things they loved about the city and even asked if they knew who the mayor was.

People who knew who he was were excited to see him, with one vendor excitedly saying that he followed the mayor on Facebook.

The video also saw a few funny moments as some Capetonians did not know who he was.

He went on to ask if the residents had recommendations on where the city could use improvements before taking videos and pictures with the excited locals.

After sharing this with his online followers, Hill-Lewis received plenty of love from South Africans, with a Twitter user calling him the "people’s mayor".

