Gwamanda on criticism of Soca: 'There's no leadership crisis in CoJ'

This comes after Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda delivered the State of the City Address last week and highlighted the prioritisation of service delivery, while some council members deemed his speech vague and uninspiring.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has rubbished claims suggesting that his State of the City Address was stale and uninspiring.

Gwamanda defended his Soca against naysayers in council who debated his delivery.

Read: Opposition parties not impressed with Joburg Mayor Gwamanda's Soca speech

Opposition parties referred to his speech as uninspiring claiming that he did not provide practical solutions to the city's problems.

But Gwamanda came out and labelled the criticism over his address as groundless and unfounded.

He assured Joburg residents that during his time in office, service delivery would be prioritised.

“I would like to assure the residents that government in its current form is stable and there is no leadership crisis in the city of Johannesburg.”

ALSO READ: