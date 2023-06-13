Gupta-linked Optimum Coal Mine to settle almost R7m debt with Transport Dept

The Special Investigating Unit said the agreement with the Optimum Coal Mine stemmed from an investigation into claims of corruption and maladministration at the national and provincial Departments of Transport.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said Gupta-linked Optimum Coal mine has agreed to pay close to R7 million in car licensing fees and penalties.

It's understood the controversial company signed an acknowledgement of debt for outstanding fees between January 2018 and November 2022.

Optimum Coal mine has until August to pay off the debt.

READ: NPA concerned over asset-stripping at Gupta-linked Optimum mine

The SIU said the agreement stemmed from an investigation into claims of corruption and maladministration at the national and provincial Departments of Transport.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the scope of the investigation included the non-payment of licensing fees, accounts in arrears and penalties.

"After sifting through eNatis data, the SIU has determined that the Department [of Transport] is owed the sum of R 6 914 304.52 in respect of the trucks and smaller vehicles owned by Optimum."

Kgayango said the expectation was for the debt to be settled in six installments.

"Optimum will pay the debt in six equal installments of R1, 152 384,09. The last payment will be in August 2023."

The Mpumalanga company was placed under business rescue in 2018 after it emerged that the Gupta family was linked to state capture corruption.

ALSO READ: