Eskom, unions gear up for extended wage talks

In a bid to avert another stalemate, Eskom agreed to an extended round of talks which is set to kick off on Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Power utility Eskom and three trade unions are expected to give wage negotiations another shot after three failed rounds.

Eskom tabled a revised offer of 5.25% during the final round at the end of last month, while unions continue to demand double-digit increases.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and Soliadrity have all rejected what Eskom says is its final offer.

Instead, the trade unions want between 9% and 12% in wage increases.

There are a host of other demands some of the unions want Eskom to concede to, including a standard allowance of R1,000 and the reinstatement of performance bonuses at 25% of the annual salary.

While an agreement was reached on the amendment of the grievance and disciplinary procedures, Eskom and the unions are still far from common ground.

If negotiations collapse now, unions will enter into dispute resolution, followed by conciliation and arbitration processes.

Further negotiations at the Centralised Bargaining Forum will come as the power utility tries to avert a strike by disgruntled workers.