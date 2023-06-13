Don't blame Mabuyane for admission to UFH master's programme, argues lawyer

Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi who is representing the Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, led the opening arguments.

EAST LONDON - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane's legal team said the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)'s investigation was outside of the proclamation signed off by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mabuyane's urgent court application to stop an SIU investigation into allegations that he was awarded admittance into the masters’ programme fraudulently at Fort Hare University played out at the Bhisho High Court on Tuesday.

President Ramaphosa, the SIU and Fort Hare University are the respondents in the matter.

READ: 'Just allegations': ANC Eastern Cape on UFH qualifications saga

Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi who is representing Mabuyane led the opening arguments.

He argued that his client could not be blamed for being admitted into the University of Fort Hare’s master’s programme.

Ngcukaitobi said Mabuyane's application went through all the necessary processes and was approved by the university’s Senate, which is the institution's highest decision-making body.

He also continued to poke holes in the SIU’s terms of reference, saying it only referred to the honour's program.

"The problem the SIU faces is that my client was not awarded an Honour's degree. He applied for a master's degree but the master's degree is not the subject of an investigation under the proclamation."

The SIU and the University of Fort Hare were also expected to deliver their opening arguments.