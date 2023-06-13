Court to hear Mabuyane's bid to block SIU probe into his UFH qualifications

The Eastern Cape premier’s application to block the SIU from investigating allegations of being fraudulently awarded postgraduate degrees at the university will be heard in the Bisho High Court on Tuesday morning.

EAST LONDON - The case where Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane is fighting to block an investigation into claims concerning his alleged fraudulent postgraduate qualifications at the University of Fort Hare (UFH) is set to be heard in the Bhisho High Court on Tuesday morning.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is looking into allegations regarding a master’s degree and attempts to obtain a doctorate.

Mabuyane said he did nothing wrong, arguing that the case was a witch-hunt.

READ MORE:

In the court application papers, Mabuyane listed President Cyril Ramaphosa, the SIU, and the UFH as the respondents.

A damning report issued by the university stated that Mabuyane benefited from a corruption ring, a claim he denies.

The forensic investigation report stated that not only was Mabuyane fraudulently admitted into the master’s programme without an honour’s degree, or the recognition of prior learning, he also used ghostwriters for his entire proposal.

Mabuyane is still adamant about his innocence.