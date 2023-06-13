CoJ budget speech: Morero to detail allocation of funds for service delivery

Joburg Finance MMC Dada Morero is expected to deliver his 2023/24 budget speech following an announcement that the city owed suppliers billions.

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Finance MMC Dada Morero will deliver his budget speech for the 2023/24 financial year in council on Tuesday afternoon.

Following the State of the City Address last week, Morero announced that the city was indebted to the tune of billions to its suppliers.

The budget speech comes as the city continues to face a financial crisis and service delivery issues.

Many have referred to Tuesday’s budget speech as the real State of the City Address, as Morero will go into detail on how funds will be allocated for service delivery.

Key entities such as Joburg Water and the city’s waste management provider Pickitup are just some of the few services that are in dire need of an intervention.

But council Speaker Colleen Makhubele said despite this, she remained confident that the government of local unity would deliver accordingly.

“We trust that the budget will include the crisp comprehension of the responsibility of stewardship of our diverse and dynamic communities.”

Should the budget not meet the expectations of parties in council, Makhubele warned, the metropolitan municipality could be placed under administration.