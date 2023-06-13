CoCT asks Ramaphosa for joint working committee on devolution of rail service

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said their research showed that getting trains running would sustain over 50,000 jobs and add R11 billion to the local economy each year.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is asking the president to form a joint working committee to chart the way towards the devolution of passenger rail.

In a letter to Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis asked for confirmation on whether or not the national Cabinet-approved white paper to devolve rail to capable metros still stands.

Hill-Lewis said this followed a series of recent anti-devolution comments from within the African National Congress (ANC).

According to the city, in May last year, Cabinet passed the white paper on national rail policy which commits to devolving rail to capable metros and to producing a rail devolution strategy in 2023.

But this has since been contradicted by various senior political figures.

"If we don't do this critical preparation now, it will take many years for rail to be devolved for the metro to run. And residents desperately need an affordable, safe, and reliable rail service in Cape Town. We are keen and ready to start the huge preparation work that is entailed in handing over the rail function to the city. But we need to work with the national sphere to form this working committee so that we can get cracking."