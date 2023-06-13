City of Joburg sets aside R3.1bn for water infrastructure upgrades

City of Joburg Finance MMC Dada Morero delivered the city’s budget of over R80 billion.

JOHANNESBURG- As residents continue to experience water shortages, the City of Johannesburg has - once again - announced that it will soon refurbish water infrastructure.

Finance MMC Dada Morero, who delivered the city’s budget of over R80 billion for the next financial year made the pronouncement on Tuesday.

He has allocated R3.1 billion to Joburg Water in a bid to replace water and sewage infrastructure.

Last year, the previous administration set aside R930 million to serve the same purpose.

While the City of Tshwane has recently come under fire for the lack of water infrastructure maintenance, Morero said the budget would also focus on the metro's wastewater treatment programme.

"Sewer upgrades will be done in many areas including Orange Farm, Lanseria, Soweto, Diepsloot, Ennerdale and Cosmo City."

Joburg Water capacity upgrade and renewal programmes cater for the augmentation of water supply and the renewal of ageing infrastructure.

Poor water infrastructure has been cited as one of the possible causes for the recent cholera outbreak in parts of the country.