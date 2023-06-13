Cape Town police arrest suspect (41) for Macassar Beach murder

Police said an autopsy revealed that the victim was raped, killed and her body dumped at the beach. The suspect is due in court on 15 June 2023.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police said they'd made a breakthrough in the case where a woman's body was found at Macassar Beach.

A little over two weeks ago, a fisherman made a gruesome discovery of a woman's body believed to be in her 30s floating in shallow water at the beach.

Police said an autopsy revealed that the victim was raped, killed and her body dumped at the beach.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie confirmed the arrest of a 41-year-old man in connection with the case.

"The suspect is due to appear in the Somerset Magistrates Court on the charges of murder on Thursday, 15 June".