Bo-Kaap gentrification: Find balance between development & heritage - analyst

The City of Cape Town's plans to develop the area with an aim to boost tourism and infrastructure has sparked fears that the area will lose its rich heritage.

CAPE TOWN - Concerns about gentrification and the loss of heritage has put the Bo-Kaap community in Cape Town back in the spotlight.

Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga said that it was vital that there's a balance between development and recognition of the people.

"The development in Bo-Kaap has always been controversial with building of houses that were unaffordable to people who have identified with the space and the people who are present in that space need to be recognised."

Mathekga said that when developing areas such as Bo-Kaap, it's important to ensure that development is in line with the human condition and culture of the area.

"It's not about whether you leave the place as it is or whether you develop, it is about making sure you do strike that balance. It is not a zero sum, it is about ensuring that the development does not displace communities that have identified with that space."

The city has, meanwhile, reassured Bo-Kaap residents that its heritage is in safe hands.