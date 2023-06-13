Bo-Kaap development plans leave residents concerned about losing their heritage

The area’s ratepayers’ association has expressed concerns that gentrification is a threat to the community after the city recently approved its Local Spatial Development Framework (LSDF) for Bo-Kaap.

CAPE TOWN - Concerns about gentrification has once again been raised in Cape Town after the residents of the historic community of Bo-Kaap expressed fear that they may soon be losing their heritage.

The area’s ratepayers’ association has expressed concerns that gentrification is a threat to the community and former Bo-Kaap resident and Al Jama-ah spokesperson, Shameemah Isaacs, told Eyewitness News that there’s “a very real attempt to chip away at the culture of Bo-Kaap”.

This comes after the city recently approved its Local Spatial Development Framework (LSDF) for Bo-Kaap that will set in motion the development of the area with an aim to boost tourism in the city.

Bo-Kaap is known for its brightly coloured houses and cobblestoned streets and is regarded as the historical home of Cape Malay culture in Cape Town.



Isaacs - who grew up in the area - says one of Al Jama-ah’s concerns is that when the document was approved in council last month, it was devoid of the public participation process.

“It was actually quite shocking that over 522 pages were provided, yet the actual public participation and the comments of the residents and those impacted were not attached to the document,” she says.

Salie says plans that affect the living heritage and culture of a community like Bo-Kaap are an extremely sensitive matter.

“These areas serve as a reminder of our culture, our traditions and our heritage, and as a reminder of the challenges faced by our ancestors and a reminder of our resilience. We are therefore duty bound to protect this,” she says.



Salie insists that there is a very real attempt to chip away at the culture of Bo-Kaap.

“The other concern is that many foreigners are making Bo-Kaap their home. Businesses are targeting the area, displacing the inhabitants of Bo-Kaap and impacting on the culture and very essences of the area.

“The increased eye on tourism and business in Bo-Kaap is seen as a push to work out the community and residents of Bo-Kaap,” Salie says.

Cape Town deputy mayor Eddie Andrews says Bo-Kaap’s heritage will be safeguarded as there has been an extensive public participation process since 2021.

“We know the community has rich cultural and historic aspects that we should be mindful of, and this LSDF, the vision for it, was co-designed by the community themselves,” Andrews says.

He adds: “There has been an extensive consultative process and the approved document is now reflective of the engagement that looks at the tourism aspects, the residential aspects and what framework council should be mindful of when considering developmental applications for Bo-Kaap.”



Andrews says the public participation process consisted of engagement processes and collaborative workshops with a variety of stakeholders and interested and affected parties in the area.