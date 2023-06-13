Blaq Diamond successfully interdicts YouTube and Ambitiouz Entertainment

The award-winning duo filed an urgent court application against Ambitiouz Entertainment following the removal of their hit song Qoma featuring Big Zulu from YouTube.

JOHANNESBURG – Afro-pop duo Blaq Diamond successfully interdicted their former music label, Ambitiouz Entertainment and YouTube from removing their music on the video-sharing platform.

In October 2022, Siphelele Dunywa and Ndumiso Mdletshe - famously known as Blaq Diamond - filed an urgent court application against Ambitiouz Entertainment following the removal of their hit song Qoma featuring Big Zulu from YouTube.

The record label has previously been in hot water and controversy for allegedly exploiting its artists.

The Johannesburg High Court prohibited the label from removing the duo’s music from any streaming site and claiming ownership after losing the legal dispute.

“That it be ordered that the second respondent be interdicted from raising any copyright/ownership dispute against works of the applicants with any other digital streaming platform (DSP) inclusive of the first respondent, Spotify, iTunes, Deezer, authored by the applicants from June 15, 2022, pending final determination of Part B,” the court ruled.

SPECIAL THANKS TO COUNSELS I BRIEFED WHO BELIEVED IN MY CLIENTS FIGHT AGAINST EXPLOITATION IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY!



ADV NGCUKAITOBI SC & ADV MATLAPENG! pic.twitter.com/J71KTstGN1 ' Jade (@Jade_Louella) June 12, 2023

Jade Naidoo, the duo’s lawyer, took to social media to announce the news of the victory with costs.

“Congratulations to my client Blaq Diamond for successfully interdicting YouTube and Ambitiouz Entertainment from removing their music from YouTube and all DSPs. We won with costs. This is an industry game-changer! This is for all musicians being exploited by record labels!” she wrote.