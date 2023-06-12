Zuko Godlimpi makes late entry into the race for ANCYL presidency

Zuko Godlimpi is likely to go head-to-head with former Congress of South African Students (Cosas) president, Collen Malatji, who is the current frontrunner.

JOHANNESBURG - "Zuko Godlimpi’s name, rising while he is in China with eight provincial secretaries and the secretary-general is no mistake. It’s a serious message Collen [Malatji] and his backers should pay attention [to]."

This is the view of one youth leaguer, as the structure which long ago lost its shine, prepares to hold its 26th national conference.

The league is set to hold its elective conference at Nasrec, in Johannesburg on 30 June.

It’s been eight years since its last internal contest but attempts by a reconfigured national youth task team (NYTT) to put on a well-managed and stable conference are already being derailed by the role of some of their seniors in the African National Congress (ANC).

It’s understood that some in the mother body, who have their eyes on the top seven positions, are looking to use the league as a vehicle to rally support when the next ANC conference takes place in 2027.

This is also how Godlimpi, who’s already been elected to the ANC’s national executive committee and is the deputy chair of its socio-economic transformation committee’s name is suddenly entering the fray, with just weeks before the league is due to hold its internal contest.

Sources have told Eyewitness News that some leaders have grown uncomfortable with the prospect of Malatji leading the structure, as the league has been a powerful tool in the past, which helped in the removal of former President Thabo Mbeki and the rise of his successor, former President Jacob Zuma, during the Polokwane years.

"It’s very hard to know where Collen stands. Most of us, who are on the CR (Cyril Ramaphosa) side, think it’s just too risky," said an ANCYL task team member to Eyewitness News.

The suggestion is that Mbalula and his first deputy, Nomvula Mokonyane, are on a collision course with each other, ultimately turning to the league leadership for support.

Godlimpi’s name will likely split his home province of the Eastern Cape, which has already come out in support of regional chair Aphiwe Mkhangelwa for the position of president.

At the same time, some have suggested that Godlimpi’s position as an NEC member, the believed endorsement by some of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s allies, will give him an edge over his opponents. He, though, has been largely written off by former youth leaguers, who remain vested in conference politics.

"Collen is our best shot at getting this thing right. Zuko’s been wanting to be president for as long as we can remember but he doesn’t come from the league, it's rough on this side and it's simply politics he doesn’t get. He must remain in the ANC NEC,” one former youth league leader told Eyewitness News.

Godlimpi’s supporters claim his name’s found expression across parts of KwaZulu-Natal, as well as Gauteng, which is where Malatji hails from.

Malatji’s been long tipped for the job, with some believing his current role as deputy co-ordinator could favour him, while others have suggested it exposed him to those who once believed he’d make for a suitable president.

But those close to Malatji have shunned this, dismissing it as an occupational hazard.

He also enjoyed public support from the likes of second deputy secretary-general, Maropene Ramokgopa, with head of disputes, Mdu Manana, also said to be placed firmly in Malatji’s corner.

He was a frontrunner for the role of president in both 2018 and in 2021 for conferences that never materialised.

Former South African Student Congress (Sasco) president Nthuthuko Makhombothi is one of those who have been publicly endorsing Godlimpi.

"The ANCYL has gone through a tumultuous period over the past 10 years, and it has found it difficult to reposition itself. So, with all of that, Zuko has been very active in terms of trying to shape how the ANCYL should renew itself and young people have seen that and hence he was elected as the youngest member of the NEC," is how Makhombothi rationalises his support of Godlimpi.

He said that the young NEC member was best placed to lead the league, in spite of his late entry into the race.

While the NYTT is adamant that the youth league will go to conference this month, it is understood that several procedures remain incomplete.

Eyewitness News has heard conflicting reports over branch general meetings and disputes. Several provinces are also yet to sit and elect new leadership, with their fates also entangled in current squabbles over who should make up the top five or possibly Six of the league.

The ANCYL is likely to follow in the example set by its mother body in December, expanding its officials by electing a second deputy secretary-general.

The youth league last convened its national conference in 2015 and internal squabbles and financial woes are said to be the reason for it not going to conference in 2018 and 2021.