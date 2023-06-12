Westbury protesters demand jobs: 'We want piece of the cake as coloured people'

The group said that surrounding businesses and hospitals excluded members of the community from job opportunities.

JOHANNESBURG - There are still heavy traffic delays in Westbury as protesting residents continue marching to businesses in the area demanding employment equity.

Some members of the community in the west of Joburg claim that businesses as well as the Helen Joseph Hospital and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital are excluding them from employment opportunities.

The group blocked off the entrance to Helen Joseph Hospital made their way down Ontdekkers Road to air their frustrations.

One of the resident's told Eyewitness News about their demands.

“We want our children and our people to be employed there and get procurement and they must get business opportunities at Helen Joseph, yet Helen Joseph is a stone throw away from our communities, the same as Rahima Moosa, it is only black people, and we are not anti-black, but we are saying we also want a piece of the cake as coloured people.”

Meanwhile, Johannesburg traffic police said some roads in Westdene and Westbury were still barricaded and motorists were urged to take alternative routes when travelling through the areas.

