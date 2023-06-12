Traffic delays in parts of Joburg as protests hit Eldorado Park & Westdene

Some residents of Eldorado Park are taking their frustrations to the streets over what they are calling a lack of policing in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are reporting at least two incidents of protest action around Joburg on Monday morning.

Police said Union Road had been barricaded by the protesting residents with burning tyres and rocks.

The protest action comes after a recent shooting incident in the area.

The police's Xolani Fihla said that the area was notoriously known for its gun violence.

“It’s alleged that residents are protesting over the deployment of police in the area and the situation is calm at the moment, besides the road closure. Officers have been deployed.”

Meanwhile, motorists travelling through Westdene can also expect heavy delays in the area following protest action.

Perth Road between Fourth Avenue and Harmony Street is currently blocked off to traffic.

Police said that the cause of the protest action was still unknown, but officers have been deployed to find out.

“Expect heavy delays in the area especially on Main Road joining Perth Road and within Westdene and Westbury as vehicles are being diverted from the closure on Perth Road.”

