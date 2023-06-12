Thabo Bester prison escape: Ninth suspect due in court on Tuesday

The suspect, identified as a Zimbabwean national, was arrested in Johannesburg on Sunday and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - A 31-year-old man accused of aiding convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester, escape from prison is set to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as a Zimbabwean national, was arrested in Johannesburg on Sunday and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

This brings the number of arrests in the case to nine.

Bester was re-arrested in Tanzania in April after escaping from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in the Free State in May last year.

He, alongside his lover and alleged accomplice, Nandipha Magudumana, are set to return to the same court next week.

Police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe: "At this stage, he faces a charge of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody. The suspect is likely to face additional charges. The possibility of police affecting more arrests cannot be ruled out."