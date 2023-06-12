Substation fire leaves Brixton residents without power & water

A trip at the power utility's Brixton transformer sparked a fire on Sunday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Brixton and the surrounding areas have started the week without water or electricity following a fire at the local substation.

A trip at the power utility's Brixton transformer sparked a fire on Sunday night.

This is the second time in the past week that electricity supply issues have affected the pumping of water to residents in Joburg.

#Brixton



Everything is completely burnt . Team is on site investigating .^NN pic.twitter.com/2f6Yqpktxs ' @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) June 11, 2023

Last week Thursday, a major City Power station tripped in Soweto, leaving Rand Water’s Eikenhof station without electricity and unable to pump water.

As a result of the substation fire, Brixton's water pumping station cannot function, affecting the surrounding area's supply.

This includes Brixton and some areas like Auckland Park and Melville.

The water utility said that the cause of the fire was still being investigated and the extent of the damage was still unclear.

Operators have been working on the damaged infrastructure overnight.

A pumping unit has also been provided for the Helen Joseph Hospital, which lies within the affected zones.