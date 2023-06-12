Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed to July due to judge's 'ill health'

The trial was set to resume on Monday morning after an adjournment last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been delayed by another month due to the illness of the presiding judge.

The trial was set to resume on Monday morning after an adjournment last month.

Good morning from Pretoria High Court in the #SenzoMeyiwaTrial



The court is ready to hear an address from Gauteng Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba any moment now. @motso_modise pic.twitter.com/wNoqgN6Oy2 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 12, 2023

Since the trial first began over a year ago, the court has heard testimony from five witnesses.

The soccer star was killed over eight years ago in a botched robbery at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

Five men are standing trial for the murder.

The trial was delayed by over an hour before Gauteng Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba addressed the court.

"The reason why I'm appearing today is because my colleague, Judge Maumela, is not available due to ill health and may not be available for a long time subject to what his medical doctors may say."

Ledwaba told the court that they were making alternative arrangements.

"However, because of the importance of this matter and the publicity that it is getting from the media, we have made arrangements that this matter should proceed in the third term so that it can be finalised as soon as possible."

#SenzoMeyiwatrial Ledwaba says Maumela may not be well for a long time depending to what his doctors say.



He says because of the importance of the matter and the attention from the media, they have made arrangements to have this matter heard in the 3rd term. @motso_modise ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 12, 2023

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial



JUST IN: The matter is postponed to 17 July 2023.



Djp Ledwaba says the matter will resume then and will run for the entire 3rd term.



Ledwaba says the legal representatives are making arrangements for the trial to proceed on 17 July.@motso_modise ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 12, 2023

The trial has been postponed to 17 July and the deputy judge president said that it would run for the entire third term.