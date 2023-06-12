Go

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed to July due to judge's 'ill health'

The trial was set to resume on Monday morning after an adjournment last month.

The five men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa appeared in the Pretoria High Court on 19 May 2023. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News
12 June 2023 14:24

JOHANNESBURG - The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been delayed by another month due to the illness of the presiding judge.

Since the trial first began over a year ago, the court has heard testimony from five witnesses.

The soccer star was killed over eight years ago in a botched robbery at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

Five men are standing trial for the murder.

The trial was delayed by over an hour before Gauteng Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba addressed the court.

"The reason why I'm appearing today is because my colleague, Judge Maumela, is not available due to ill health and may not be available for a long time subject to what his medical doctors may say."

Ledwaba told the court that they were making alternative arrangements.

"However, because of the importance of this matter and the publicity that it is getting from the media, we have made arrangements that this matter should proceed in the third term so that it can be finalised as soon as possible."

The trial has been postponed to 17 July and the deputy judge president said that it would run for the entire third term.

